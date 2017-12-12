Ethics calls on AG Schimel to correct record

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is calling on Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel to clarify his investigatory report that faulted lax security for leading to the leaking of documents collected during a secret probe into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.

The commission's leaders sent Schimel a letter Tuesday asking that he address what they called "omissions and inaccuracies" about Ethics staff involvement.

For one, the commission says steps have been taken to "eliminate any future security issues." It says no one at the commission had knowledge of the leaked documents before they were published by the Guardian newspaper.

The commission also asks Schimel to issue a statement saying that staff fully cooperated with the Department of Justice's investigation.

Schimel spokesman Johnny Koremenos says he may have a comment later after DOJ has a chance to review the Ethics Commission letter.

9:15 a.m.

9 a.m.

Wisconsin ethics and elections officials are expected to respond to what they have said are inaccuracies in a report by Attorney General Brad Schimel about a now-closed secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.

Schimel last week released the results of a year-long investigation into how information collected during the John Doe probe into Walker was leaked to a newspaper. Schimel is recommending that nine people involved with the investigation be held in contempt.

The report says employees at the former Government Accountability Board "grossly mishandled secret John Doe evidence and related materials and then failed to turn over all evidence as ordered by the Wisconsin Supreme Court."

The GAB was dissolved and replaced with separate Ethics and Elections commissions. Both of them are expected to comment on Schimel's findings Tuesday.

