English Lutheran Church to host 'Bethlehem Event' this weekend

The English Lutheran Church will host its 'Bethlehem Event' December 16 and 17 from 12-5 p.m.

Guests will experience the sounds and smells of ancient Bethlehem at the time of Christ's birth. Every four years, a cast and crew of around 300 work to re-create the city of David and give visitors a look at what the ancient city may have looked like nearly 2,000 years ago. Goat herders with live goats, goldsmith's, cheese-makers, and bakers are just a few of the many sights to be seen.

Senior pastor Mark Solyst says it is quite the experience, "you learn a few things too, but mainly it's the experience of the people and the place and the reality. Trying to somehow capture the reality of what might have been 2,000 years ago" said Solyst.



