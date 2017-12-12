Riverfront Partners with UWL Physical Therapy Students

Riverfront Services works to support people with disabilities in our community. Since October, Riverfront has partnered with students in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physical therapy program.

Tuesday afternoon, the last class meeting of the semester long partnership was held. Students in the program work hands on with patients to help them develop verbal and non verbal skills. This partnership gives students real-world experience in their field and allows them to work hands-on with patients.

Director of Clinical Education, Amy Taebel says that the partnership is a win-win for both her students and patients in the program.

"It's a win-win because we are helping them meet some of their outcomes and they are helping our students meet some of their objectives of our curriculum. This is something that they would not be able to get prior to going into the clinic, so it is so nice that they are actually able to work with real people prior to going into the clinic" said Taebel.

Later this month Riverfront will be changing their name to Aptive. The partnership with UWL is expected to continue for students next semester.