Two killed in Buffalo County fire Tuesday

Two people are dead after a mobile home fire in Buffalo City in Buffalo County.

Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., Buffalo County responded to the fire on Circle Drive along Co. 00. The entire home was on fire. One of the first deputies on scene heard a small explosion just after arriving, believed to be a propane tank inside the residence.



Shortly thereafter, fire crews learned that two family members were not accounted for. They were later found dead.

Their names are not being released right now.



Deputies evacuated several other mobile homes nearby. Nobody else was injured.



The two bodies were taken to Madison for an autopsy. The cause of the fire is unknown.