Wisconsin democrat talks about priorities if elected governor

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor Matt Flynn is traveling the state.
You may know Flynn is a former two term chair of the State Democratic Party. He's also a retired law partner with Quarles and Brady in Milwaukee and Navy veteran. We spoke with him about what he'd do if elected.
Flynn is a candidate in a large democratic field. The primary is August 14. The candidate who receives the most votes will face Governor Scott Walker in the November election.
