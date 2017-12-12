Elections commissioner criticizes UW professor over ID study

A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission wants to see all the data that went into a University of Wisconsin professor's survey that found nearly 17,000 people didn't cast a ballot because of the state's voter identification law.

Political science professor Ken Mayer presented results of his study for the commission Tuesday. His study examined only how the law affected voting in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state's two largest that are both heavily Democratic.

Commission member and former Republican state Rep. Dean Knudson told Mayer he thought the survey was flawed and said he wanted to see all of the results that were collected. Mayer says he is working on that, but can't release anything that would identify who took part.

The $55,000 study was paid for by property-tax payers in Dane County.

