Longwell, Tauscher to be inducted in Packers' Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers say former kicker Ryan Longwell and tackle Mark Tauscher will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Longwell was the Packers' all-time scoring leader with 1,054 career points until he was surpassed by Mason Crosby in 2015. Longwell signed with Green Bay as a free agent in 1997 and also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before retiring as a Packer in 2013.

Tauscher played in 134 games during an 11-year career. He was a seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2000. He became the Packers' starter at right tackle in the second game of his rookie season.

Tauscher and Longwell will be inducted at a Lambeau Field banquet next July.

