Packers weighing risk/reward with bringing back Rodgers

On Monday, Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy was waiting on the Packers Team Doctor Pat McKenzie to consult with other medical experts after receiving the scans from quarterback Aaron Rodgers' fractured right collarbone.

Tuesday is a scheduled off day for players with no media availability so for official word will have to wait until Wednesday. Though some news did come from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Packers are weighing the risk/reward of bringing Rodgers back for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"While everyone wants Rodgers to play, their thinking is more long-term. He is the franchise, he'll be their QB for years to come, and there is still a steep uphill climb to the playoffs -- though a recent win streak did help," NFL Network reports.

The decision is not just, the bone is healed. More factors come into the decision. According to NFL Network, the bone is not healed the Packers did not expect it to be after only two months. They just needed it to be 80-percent healed in order to play.

"Rodgers chose a surgical procedure involving two plates and 13 screws as an aggressive way of accelerating healing and protecting his throwing shoulder. It was a success," NFL Network reports.

The risk of putting Rodgers on the field before the team feels comfortable could lead to re-injuring the collarbone. There's no question Rodgers wants to be playing. He has practiced with the team since Dec. 2 and during Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers was helping McCarthy and Brett Hundley late in the game.