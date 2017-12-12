Elementary students edit books in Western Technical College collaboration

Third graders at Spence Elementary School in La Crosse have spent the last two weeks reading and editing books written by local college students.

Every fall, students in the Creative Non-Fiction course at Western Technical College write a children's book. Those books are given to Sam Bina's third grade class. Students spend time reading through the books and looking for mistakes while learning more about the writing process.

"In the dinosaur book, one person spelled 'world' wrong," said Harryson Molzahn, a third grader at Spence Elementary School.

"Typically in third grade, children write a story, and they think that they're first draft is their final draft," said Sam Bina, third grade teacher at Spence Elementary School. "We talk a lot about no, good writers have to go back and look for revisions and look for editing, capitalization, punctuation, spelling, all of that kind of stuff. And, I have found that my students have become more mindful about thinking about those topics."

Bina says being part of the editing process is also fun for the elementary students.

"They take amazing pride in knowing that they're going to be having input on the older students and giving feedback to them," he said. "So, when I first told them about it, they were extremely excited, and every student has almost read every single book that the professor dropped of to us."

The college students will now make changes to their books using feedback from the third graders.

This is the fourth year that Mr. Bina's class has collaborated with Western Technical College on the project.