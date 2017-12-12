Attorney General visits La Crosse for Law Enforcement Round Table

Attorney General Brad Schimel visited La Crosse on Tuesday. He met with law enforcement and representatives from other county agencies to talk about the challenges they are facing.

Much of the conversation revolved around addressing mental health issues and continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic.

President Trump has declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, so it is no surprise that opioid abuse is also a problem in Wisconsin and in La Crosse County.

At the Law Enforcement Round Table, officials shared the cost of opioid abuse on a local level. There is a lack of state funding needed to pay public defenders representing those with drug charges. There is a lack of funding for psychiatrists to help drug users get to the root of their addiction. There is a lack of funding to pay for drug analysts in the State Crime Lab.

Attorney General Schimel said a lot of money problems could be solved with addiction prevention.

"How do we get the message out about the dangers of using a prescription that wasn't prescribed to you or using something beyond how your doctor prescribed it? How do we get out the message to the medical community, 'Don't prescribe more of theses things than you need'? Don't prescribe them," Schimel said.

Schimel said Wisconsin is making progress with education physicians about the opioid prescription guidelines. That is just one step in an effort to break the cycle of opioid addiction.

Those at the Law Enforcement Round Table said there is no poster person for opioid addiction. The signs are not always obvious nor are the sources of that addiction.

Schimel said prevention includes addressing trauma and mental health problems in drug users.

La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Wolf estimates 75-percent of inmates at the county jail are there on charges related to mental health or traumatic events.

Schimel said the round table discussion is all about hearing from local officials working on the front lines. It is their input that can help state officials better address the issues.