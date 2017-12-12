High profile cases shed light on importance of jury selection

The Kendhammer jury is made up of 11 women and 4 men, 3 of whom are alternates. The case has shined a light on the jury selection process. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to trial by impartial jury. Should you be called upon it's a required service, although in La Crosse County your chances of having to serve are pretty low.

"Over the years, the number of trials have actually gone down in La Crosse County," said Clerk of Courts Pam Radtke. "This year we've only had 29 jury trials, so when you think of all the cases that have gone through the court system, that's not very many trials."

Out of 7500 names picked at random each year, only about 2 to 3 hundred serve on trials in La Crosse County. The selection process for that needs to be thorough to be fair.

"You'd be hard pressed to go up to a hundred people and ask them, 'Are you a fair impartial person?' and find one or two that would say, 'I'm not fair and impartial,” said attorney Joseph Veenstra.

Being too close to a trial or having feelings one way or the other even slightly will lead to a juror being struck from the panel.

"You really need to take the time to explore inherent biases that people might have or biases they may have because of facts they have heard leading into court," Veenstra said.

The process is long, arduous and frustrating in some cases but both Veenstra and Radtke said all of that is worth it.

"When jurors come in, I always tell them, especially when it's a longer case, 'Yes, it's a long case but if you had a case, you would like good jurors like yourselves to be ready and able to sit on the trial'," Radtke said.

Though many do not like the idea of serving jury duty, your chances of having to do so in La Crosse are pretty low. There's a 6% chance of being selected for the 7500 names in the jury pool. Beyond that, there is only a 3% chance of being selected to sit on a trial.