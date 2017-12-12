2018 Iverson Freking Award winners announced

Darryle Clott and Brad Sturm the 2017 winners of the Iverson Freking Award. That award is given to those who show a positive commitment to better their community.

Darryle Clott is a former La Crescent teacher who has since spent her life educating others about victims and survivors of the holocaust.

"The [question I get asked] is why on earth do you want to teach about the holocaust?" Clott said. "My answer is to make people aware of the importance of accepting other people's differences and to make sure that people stand up when they see an injustice occur."

Brad Sturm is the CEO of Coulee Bank and has worked with a number of community organizations including La Crosse Promise.

"I grew up in a farm family," Sturm said. "I knew of nothing different than working together. Sometimes [that was] not always in a cooperative manner but nonetheless I grew up in an environment where we accomplished things together and were very proud of those things. So I believe in that power of working together."

A special day of recognition will be held on Wednesday, January 24th at 11:30 am. That is at the Radisson Hotel Ballroom in La Crosse and is open to the public.