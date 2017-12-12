30 years, 400 wins, and counting

Holmen Girls Head Basketball Coach Duane Vike entered his 30th year as Head Coach and recently achieved his 400th win. With so much success, comes many memories.

" Winning that first game," Vike said. " We started 0-20, and winning that first playoff game you thought those girls would win a State Championship, and of course winning a State Championship was a lot of fun. The '98 team going undefeated and being ranked number one, but then we had a sad ending getting sick and losing in the Sectional. The '08 team with my daughter and her friends, they kind of overachieved."

Duane knows that it takes a lot more than talent to win a State Championship.

" A lot of luck," Vike said. " In '95 when we won our state tournament, the team we beat had won 53 games in a row. We were the big underdogs. We played awesome. We set a state record for shooting."

But, that luck does not come to teams who do not work hard.

" You need to win some games to motivate them for practice," Vike said. " That's where you win games. It is kind of like taking a test, you score well on your test depending on how you prepare and it is the same thing here."

Former player and current Assistant Coach Caitlyn Russell reminisced on her years on the team.

" What I got from him is that if you don't work hard, you are not going to be good even if you have the talent," Russell said.

Russell also learned from Vike that success is not measured by wins or losses, something he stresses to every team he coaches.

" You get to be 30 or 40 years old, nobody cares what you scored in high school, but what kind of person are you is really what matters more," Vike said.

" We always emphasize team effort," Senior Brooklyn Paulson said. " It is not about one person. We all need to be involved, so even if you are on the bench, stay involved. Cheer on your teammates because you never know when you are going to come in the game. But on the court, we all need to support each other because if someone makes a mistake we have to pick them back up because we need them."

Something unique about this year's team is this may be the toughest schedule any of his Holmen teams have faced. The Vikings are currently 6-0 on the season and start their tough schedule with Onalaska on Friday.

