Aaron Rodgers is medically cleared to return to the field

Christmas came early this year for the Green Bay Packers.

Tuesday night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram that he is medically cleared to return to the field.

"It's been a long road from that day to this, but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return," No. 12 wrote in his post. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain"

Rodgers has been sidelined for a little more than eight weeks since he broke his collarbone on Oct. 15 in Minneapolis against the Vikings.

Since Rodgers' injury, Brett Hundley has taken over the reigns. Hundley has kept the Packers right in the thick of the playoff picture. He's 3-4 as the starter including winning back-to-back games in overtime the past two weeks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers travel to Carolina on Sunday to face the Panthers before finishing the regular season at home against the Vikings and in Detroit on New Year's Eve.