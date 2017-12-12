Rodgers says he's cleared to play - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rodgers says he's cleared to play

Green Bay, WI (WXOW) -

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his return to game action this Sunday when the Packers travel to Carolina.

The Packers quarterback posted on his Instagram account that he's been medically cleared to play after breaking his collarbone October 15 at Minnesota.

Here's Rodger's post:

  • aaronrodgers12It's been a long road from that day to this, but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ?? and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain #

The Packers likely need to win their final three games just to have a chance to make the playoffs.

After a trip to Carolina Sunday, the Packers will host Minnesota and then wrap up the regular season at Detroit.

