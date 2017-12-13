Popular holiday lights display targeted three times in one week

It's a popular holiday lights display that runs along University Avenue in Shorewood Hills. Every year, 228 trees are lit up in Christmas lights for all to see as they pass by. But within the last week the spectacle has been targeted by a thief, or thieves, three times.

"We definitely like to celebrate the holidays," said Dr. Chris Kammer. His late father, Dr. Jack Kammer was nationally known dentist, but in Madison he was known for something else.

"He's the guy that did the lights, who started the whole project, it was his idea -- his brainchild," said Kammer.

His father's legacy of bringing smiles to those who see the lights still continues today. But for those who do the work to put up the bulbs, it's disheartening to know many strands have been stolen.

"The ones we had just put back, that very night, the lights walked away with somebody," said Kammer.

Shorewood Hills police say the first report of lights being stolen was filed on December 5th. Then, on December 9th, the lights were hit again. Officers then notified Kammer about a third theft on December 11th.

Shorewood Hill's police chief says his officers are making extra patrols in the area but they can't keep their eyes on the holiday treasure 24/7.

"It's just frustrating because I think it's more of a challenge than someone might think. Someone might go, oh I'm just taking a few string of lights off the trees but when we've used all the particular colors, especially the multi-colors. We've used them all up, we don't have anymore," said Kammer.

If you would like to help fund the lights or help out with the costs of the stolen lights, you can make a donation at the holiday lights' website.