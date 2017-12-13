Wisconsin high school soccer coach teaches players about respecting women

The head soccer coach at Stevens Point Area Senior High School wants to make sure his players are respecting women.

To do so on an in-depth level, he brought in a nationwide initiative called "Coaching Boys into Men."

The idea for the program was sparked after an unfortunate incident with one of Derek Bell's former teams. During a game in a previous season with a different team, his Junior Varsity players were caught making offensive comments toward the dance team that was performing at half time.

Now, Bell has brought a regimented program to SPASH - where he currently coaches - aimed at teaching students about topics like sexual harassment, bullying and relationship advice.

"It wasn't good enough to just continue talking about respect and integrity the way we were," said Bell. "I knew we needed to do something bigger than that."

The program involves guest speakers, discussions, projects and presentations.

"I've never had a coach or teacher talk about these issues, even though it seems like it's pretty prominent and stuff," said Joey Kwong, a senior on the soccer team. "So it was really cool to have a coach talk it through with me and my friends. It was really interesting."

Kwong said the program has a visible impact on the team.

"When another guy around you steps up and says 'hey guys we shouldn't be talking about this or whatever,'" he said. "So it was cool to see other teammates step up."

Coach Bell said he will continue the program with his team for years to come.

He hopes other teams at SPASH will adopt it as well.