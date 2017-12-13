"Plaid Tidings" now playing at The Pump House

It's your favorite holiday music with a touch of slapstick comedy. Think Three Stooges meets Frankie Valli.
Ryan Soberg stopped by for a preview of Plaid Tidings, the musical revue running right now at The Pump House.
A holiday spin-off of the comedy hit Forever Plaid, this Pump House production follows a fictional 1950s boy band that has been miraculously brought together for one performance.
Directed by Matthew Lucas.
TICKETS
Pump House Members: $21 in advance/$24 day of show.
General Public: $24 in advance/$27 day of show.
General Admission
Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
REMAINING DATES & TIMES
Friday, December 15, 7:30 PM
Saturday, December 16, 7:30 PM
Sunday, December 17, 4:00 PM
Thursday, December 21, 7:30 PM
Friday, December 22, 7:30 PM
Saturday, December 23, 7:30 PM
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.