"Plaid Tidings" now playing at The Pump House

It's your favorite holiday music with a touch of slapstick comedy. Think Three Stooges meets Frankie Valli.

Ryan Soberg stopped by for a preview of Plaid Tidings, the musical revue running right now at The Pump House.

A holiday spin-off of the comedy hit Forever Plaid, this Pump House production follows a fictional 1950s boy band that has been miraculously brought together for one performance.

Directed by Matthew Lucas.

TICKETS

Pump House Members: $21 in advance/$24 day of show.

General Public: $24 in advance/$27 day of show.

General Admission

Doors open 30 minutes before show time.