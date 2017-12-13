I-94 traffic stop in North Dakota yields 200 pounds of pot - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

I-94 traffic stop in North Dakota yields 200 pounds of pot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - A traffic stop on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota ended with officers seizing nearly 200 pounds of marijuana.

KQDJ radio reports that Stutsman County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Thom stopped a van Monday about 9 miles east of Jamestown, and smelled marijuana. A search turned up 198 pounds of the drug and nearly $5,000 in cash.

Thirty-one-year-old Mae Thao (tow), from St. Paul, Minnesota, and 30-year-old Xang (zang) Thao, of Redding, California, face drug charges. Court documents don't list attorneys for them.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the bust likely was the largest in county history.

Information from: KQDJ, http://www.newsdakota.com/kqdj-1400am/

