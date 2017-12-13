Wisconsin Democrats hopeful, Republicans quiet after Alabama

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats are hopeful the defeat of Republican Roy Moore in Alabama means voters are turning against the GOP and those with close ties to President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Republicans, meanwhile, have been largely silent since Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore in Alabama's special Senate election Tuesday night.

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson were all silent on Twitter following the Moore loss. All three had called for Moore to drop out of the race.

Democrats have tried to tie Nicholson to Moore given that both are supported by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Nicholson is backed by a donor who also supported Moore.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party tweeted, "A lot of Republicans lost tonight, but perhaps no one so badly as" Nicholson.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.