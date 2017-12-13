Porch Pirates steal memorial clock honoring Waukon woman

An eastern Iowa family can't rewind time to bring back a loved one.

All they want for Christmas is for a clock in her memory to be returned.

A Waukon family is still mourning after losing their mom less than a month ago.

Abigail or "Abbie" Osterholm died unexpectedly on November 18th.

Her daughter, Trish Darling, says she wanted something to remember her by.

She bought a memorial clock with the saying, "Remembering you as time goes by," on it.

After it was dropped off at her house, Trish says Porch Pirates took it.

The UPS delivery driver came back, and pointed to where he put it on her porch. They also spoke with neighbors to see if anyone might know where it is.

"Why would anyone take a clock that is only for my family. It will do them no good because everything on the clock is about my mom," Trish says.

She says she just wants the clock back, no questions asked.

The clock in Abbie's honor has been missing for about a week now.

Abbie was a radio dispatcher for the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office for many years.

She was 86 when she died.