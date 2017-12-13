Digging Deeper: Domestic Violence

Domestic violence claimed 73 lives in Wisconsin last year, the most in the state's history. According to the 2016 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report, two of those victims lived in La Crosse County. The statistic nationally is that 1 in 3 women will experience some sort of domestic abuse in their lifetime.



News 19's Brittany Lake is digging deeper into the issue and explains what it looks like in our area, how police are working to prevent it and how you can see the signs of abuse before it gets violent.



La Crosse Police said in 2016 there were 1,534 domestic violence related cases investigated. This year as of November that number is 1,482. Last year there were 667 domestic violence related arrests, this year that number is 595. In 2015, those numbers were 1,520 cases investigated and 662 arrests. Police said that's been the average the last five years.



While it's happening regularly, officials still think it's under reported.



Rita Carranza works with high-risk cases as the Victim Services Coordinator for DART, Domestic Abuse Reduction Team.



She senses more people are calling to report domestics, especially bystanders. She also believes stalking is on the rise.

"So often you have victims that do not want to report because they fear retaliation," said Carranza.

"The system is what it is, I mean it's the best system in the world but unfortunately there's areas we can improve upon," said La Crosse Police Detective Sergeant Tim O'Neill who is the police coordinator for DART.

Since 2013, La Crosse police have started to use something called a lethality assessment where they ask the victim certain questions. "Once we determine through our investigation that there's probable cause to arrest someone this form is going to be enacted," said Sgt. O'Neill.



If the victim says yes to the top three questions, New Horizons or a victim advocacy service is called immediately. A service is also called if they answer yes to four of the nine following questions.

Jodie Muth, a domestic violence advocate at Gundersen Health System, said it's not as easy as you may think for victims to just walk away. "It's not always leaving the relationship sometimes it might just be about being safe in the relationship right now."



The victim may worry it will get worse if they report it, and the abuser gets arrested but gets out of jail on bond which happens frequently. Police pay attention if they get out on bond and police also visit the victims home within two weeks of an arrest to check on the victim and see if the abuser is around.

Sgt. O'Neill added, "We do come across offenders that do return home and they are usually in violation of their bond and arrested for bail jumping."

On Friday morning we will share the story of an abuse survivor and explain some of the non-physical signs of abuse.



