NTSB: Pilot error caused August helicopter crash near Westby

The National Transportation Safety Board said a helicopter crash near Westby in August was the pilot's fault.

The NTSB released a final report that said the probable cause of the August 14 crash was "The pilot's failure to see and avoid power lines while maneuvering at low altitude."

Jonathan F. Wanda of Harvard, Illinois was spraying agricultural chemicals on a field when he hit a power line with the tail rotor of the helicopter and crashed into a field near Highway 14/61 by Westby.

According to the FAA registry, the 1996 Robinson helicopter piloted by Wanda, was owned by MF Helicopters and Spraying Service based in East Troy, Wisconsin.

In the NTSB report, the analysis said,

...as he approached the end of the field, he "suddenly became aware of two [additional] large power lines stretched out in front of [him] at eye level and closing fast." He further added that he "instinctively pulled up on the collective and back on the cyclic," and the fuselage cleared the wire, but suddenly there was a "violent lurch" when the tail rotor contacted the wire. Subsequently, the helicopter started to "spin out of control," the pilot braced for impact, and the helicopter impacted the terrain.

Wanda had only minor injuries in the crash, which caused substantial damage to the helicopter.