Minnesota sees increase in snowy owl sightings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Experts say the availability of food is driving snowy owls to Minnesota and the Great Lakes in greater numbers this season.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that snowy owls feed on lemmings when they're breeding. An increased lemming population has caused the owls to have a lot of babies. Those owls then grow up and search for their own hunting territories and many of the birds fly to Minnesota.

Tara Smith is an animal care coordinator at Wildwoods, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Duluth. She says that while this time of year is usually slow for the organization, the center has already treated eight snowy owls.

Experts advise keeping a distance from the birds. They say getting too close can stress the animals.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

