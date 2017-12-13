Democratic Senate head open to releasing harassment details - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Democratic Senate head open to releasing harassment details

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Democratic Wisconsin Senate Leader Jennifer Shilling says she is open to releasing more details about sexual harassment claims made in the Legislature.

Shilling said Wednesday that she's trying to strike a balance between protecting victims and not shielding perpetrators.

Shilling and Republican leaders who control the Legislature have defended keeping details about complaints filed about lawmakers or legislative employees secret. Shilling says her priority is doing the right thing to empower victims to come forward.

A review of the Senate's policies is already underway. Shilling says she's looking at increasing sexual harassment training, standardizing the complaint and punishment process and other moves to create a safe working environment.

Shilling has called for Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick, of Milwaukee, to resign after he admitted kissing two women against their wishes.

