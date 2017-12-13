West Salem students learn the dangers of texting and driving

Students at West Salem High School had a chance to learn about the dangers of texting and driving Wednesday afternoon.

West Salem High School teamed up with AT&T, Triple A, and the Wisconsin State Patrol as part of the 'It Can Wait' campaign to remind students to keep their eyes on the road and not their phones while driving. Students watched a short documentary and were able to participate in a distracted driving simulator to demonstrate the effects smartphone usage can have on someone behind the wheel.

AAA Director of Public Affairs, Nick Jarmusz hopes that after today students will think twice before picking up their phones while driving.

"We hope that the combination of the simulation and the video presented enough of an impact that it will break those habbits. Cause them to develop safer habits in terms of handing their phone off to a friend, turning their ringer off, or utilizing some of the apps that re-direct calls and messages while they are behind the wheel" said Jarmusz.

Research from AT&T shows that 71% of drivers engage in smartphone activities while driving. People are encouraged to sign the pledge to never text at drive at www.itcanwait.com.