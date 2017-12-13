Grant provides on-campus child care aid for student parents at Western Technical College

Research from the Economic Policy Institute shows that families in Wisconsin pay an average of more than $11,000 a year in child care. That is a high expense for any parent, and the cost is sometimes unrealistic for parents in school that are also balancing tuition.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Education will help support student parents at Western Technical College with on-campus child care.

"The amount of the award is $268,680," said Quinn Walraven, Resource Development Specialist at Western Technical College.

Parents are eligible to receive aid from the grant for the next four years. The amount of money granted varies on an individual basis.

"It's a sliding scale fee, so it'll be different for everyone based on income and other measures," Walraven said.

The La Crosse YWCA partners with Western Technical College to provide on-campus child care.

"The grant will just enable the children that are here to continue to learn how we do," said Melissa Konkel, Co-Director at the YWCA Child Care Center. "We do a lot of stuff through play. That's our main philosophy--learn through play."

The grant makes child care accessible and affordable for student parents.

"It means the relief of a burden for them," Konkel said. "We know that child care costs are astronomical, and any way that we can help support the working parent, the parent that's going to school we love to do, because we know how hard it is to do."

The financial assistance supports the college students in all aspects of their lives.

"It's just the right thing to do. We care about our students, and we care about their families, and we want them to be successful not only in their education but everything that goes with it," said Walraven. "Home-life balance is important to us."

The grant money became available on October 1.

Any student parents interested in applying for the aid can contact Melissa Konkel at the YWCA Child Care Center for more information. The phone number for the YWCA Child Care Center is 608-785-9541.

Konkel says the on-campus child care facility is at capacity right now with 65 kids enrolled.