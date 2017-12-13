Iowa school bus fire that killed 2 under investigation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa school bus fire that killed 2 under investigation

Posted: Updated:

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) - Local and federal investigators are trying to determine why a fire erupted on a school bus in western Iowa, killing a student and the bus driver.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning after the bus picked up a student at a farm southeast of Oakland, Iowa, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Omaha, Nebraska.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks died in the fire.

Fire investigators and representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board examined the charred remains of the bus Wednesday.

John Reynolds, a chief deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, says a timeline for the fire investigation hasn't been determined.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway says the agency may issue its preliminary findings within 30 days, but its full investigation could take at least a year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.