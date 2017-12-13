Fischbach expects to hold 2 jobs as Lt. Gov.

Minnesota Senate President Michelle Fischbach says she expects to keep her spot in the Senate when she becomes lieutenant governor.

Gov. Mark Dayton appointed current Lt. Gov. Tina Smith on Wednesday to take Sen. Al Franken's place in the U.S. Senate. The state constitution calls for Fischbach - a Republican - to become lieutenant governor.

According to a draft plan obtained by The Associated Press, the Paynesville Republican has been told by Senate Counsel that the state Constitution allows the Senate president to hold both jobs, so that's what she plans to do.

That plan would likely be challenged by Minnesota Democrats, since it puts a Republican a heartbeat away from the governorship and also allows the GOP to retain a Senate seat.