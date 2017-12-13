Few details in fatal Juneau Co. hit-and-run

A 36-year-old Monroe County woman died after a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Juneau County, according to Sheriff Brent Oleson.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Highway 12 and 16 in the city of New Lisbon, according to Oleson.

The woman had to be removed from a vehicle by the New Lisbon Fire Department, Oleson said. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

A man who identified himself as the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital, according to Oleson. There is no word on his condition.

The names of those involved were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.