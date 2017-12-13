Proposal would require interlock devices for all OWI convictions

All drivers convicted of OWI would be required to install an ignition interlock device under legislation proposed by state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ignition interlock devices reduce drunk driving recidivism by 67 percent when they are installed on vehicles of offenders, according to a news release from Larson's office.

"The legislation we are offering today will mandate that all drivers convicted of an OWI must install an IID, no matter what their BAC level," Larson said. “It’s time that we do more to change the drinking and driving culture of Wisconsin in order to stop the preventable fatalities, injuries, and property loss caused by drunk drivers.”

Larson says the legislation’s purpose is to increase the accountability of offenders in order to change the culture and behavior of drinking and driving in Wisconsin.

“Though the use of IIDs was expanded in the past for first-time offenders to include drivers with high blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher, we can go further to ensure safe driving on Wisconsin roadways," Larson said.