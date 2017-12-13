Subject of April manhunt says he sent a second letter to Trump

Joseph Jakubowski, the subject of an intense 10-day manhunt in April, has revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.

In a letter received today by WKOW-TV, Jakubowski also wrote that he had intended to, "attack the government."

Jakubowski currently is confined to jail in Madison as he awaits sentencing next week for his federal conviction on gun theft charges.

In a rambling, 16 page, hand-written letter addressed to reporter Tony Galli, Jakubowski wrote, "I was giving him solutions/advice...on things we truly need to look at."

A federal jury in October found Jakubowski guilty of two felony firearms charges, raising the possibility of a sentence of up to 20 years prison for the Janesville man.

The panel of two women and ten men deliberated just less than two hours before deciding Jakubowski burglarized the Janesville store of a licensed gun dealer, and was then a felon in possession of firearms.

Authorities say Jakubowski stole 18 guns and two silencers from the store in April, burned his truck, and became the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Officials say Jakubowski also mailed a 161-page, anti-government manifesto to President Trump. Jakubowski was captured in Vernon County 10 days after the burglary.

During his trial, Jakubowski took the witness stand and conceded he broke into the story and stole the firearms.

In his letter to WKOW, Jakubowski wrote that he was willing to resort to violence.

"I had intent to attack government," Jakubowski writes. "This does not mean I intended to instantly kill!"

In January, Jakubowski is scheduled to stand trial in Rock County on state charges including burglary.