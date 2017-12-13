Dad poses for pregnancy photos with "food baby"

PEABODY, MASSACHUSETTS (WXOW) -- A Massachusetts man is getting national attention for his "food baby" photo shoot.

Nick Roberts of Peabody, Massachusetts did the "pregnancy" photo shoot as a surprise for his girlfriend. He gave the pictures to her during their gender reveal party in June before their son Logan was born, according to 7 News Boston.

In the photos, Roberts poses like a mom-to-be, only he's cradling his belly full of fast food.

"I just kept flipping through the pictures and each one, I just started laughing harder and harder," said Brianna Magee, Roberts' girlfriend, told 7 News.

Roberts' friend is a photographer and got the idea from him. They shot the photos on a beach.

Photographer Stephen Cwiok says, "He was nailing the model face the entire way through. He was just giving Blue Steel into the sunset. He was killing me. It was really hard to take those photos."

"It was extremely difficult because we just kept laughing. Like, this is absolutely ridiculous," Roberts said in the interview with 7 News.

The pictures have gone viral and People Magazine even featured Roberts on its website.