US Senate candidate Leah Vukmir from Wisconsin downplays Roy Moore's defeat

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir from Wisconsin is trying to downplay the significant of Alabama Republican Roy Moore's defeat.



Vukmir's spokeswoman Jessica Ward said in a statement Wednesday that the Wisconsin Senate race will be about whether Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's record merits re-election.

Democrats have been saying the Moore loss is a bad sign for Republicans across the country, especially those with close ties to President Donald Trump.



Ward said, "It's interesting that the day after the election, Democrats are opting to ignore the flawed character and conduct of Moore in effort to make this a referendum on all conservatives."



Vukmir is running against businessman Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary. They both had called for Moore to drop out amid accusations of sexual misconduct.