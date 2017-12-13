La Crosse County discusses joining opioid lawsuit

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday morning to discuss joining a lawsuit against the opioid industry.

Wisconsin is one of 41 states in a national coalition working on a multi-state investigation into drug manufacturers and distributors. The state attorneys general are able to start the discovery process without formally filing a lawsuit.

Counties can decide to join the investigation on an individual basis. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says he supports the counties whether or not they decide to join the case.

"All of the states that are working on this recognize that it's not just at the state level that there's been an impact, but there's also been an impact at the county and municipal level," said Schimel. "We are working to make sue that if we can reach a settlement that we address the cost that the counties of experienced as well."

Supervisors agree that La Crosse County should be proactive in the fight against opioid abuse. The decision to join the lawsuit, however, will come down to looking at if joining is the best way to take action.

"This isn't going to give money to a family who lost a loved one because of an opioid addiction. There's no direct relief for individuals and families," said Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board Supervisor. "If anything, it's a way for the County to recoup taxpayers expenses, because we have been providing as a County services and programs to address these issues."

Johnson expects supervisors to vote early next year about joining the lawsuit.