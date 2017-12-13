Hour of code comes to Holmen

Holmen Middle School students took part in the global event known as "The Hour of Code", a world-wide effort to better understand and use computer coding skills.

6th, 7th, and 8th graders all participated, learning different levels of code while using problem solving and logic strategies.

"I'm very proud of Holmen," said teacher Susan Stein. "We are very excited by the coding and getting our kids with this 21st century skill. Everybody should code!" she said.

Students were also very enthusiastic with the event. Cameron, an 8th grade student noted that while it was challenging, it was a step by step learning process.

"When you know it, you can set up a ton of things. You can set up web sites. Our society is made out of computers and coding," he added.

This is the fourth year the school has participated in the Hour of Code. That school has also committed to scheduling regular computer coding academies due to it's popularity.