La Crosse Promise expanding renovation incentives

A program celebrating the end of its second year is looking to widen its reach. La Crosse Promise offers scholarships to families for building and living in select neighborhoods with the goal of revitalization.

"Even the difference between when we started this program two years ago and now, [neighbors] feel it," executive director Brian Liesingen said.

Ten Promise Homes are already occupied with another six under construction in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods.

"Demand is way up to live in this neighborhood," said the City of La Crosse's Community Development Administrator Caroline Gregerson. "We're getting a lot of interest and we're bringing families back here and homeowners."

Now, La Crosse Promise turns their attention to renovation by expanding their incentives.

"It hadn't got a lot of traction and we realized we needed to open up wider," Liesingen said. "We needed to expand our thinking on this renovation program."

$25,000 and $50,000 scholarships are now available to those who invest $30,000 or $60,000 in renovations respectively.

"The requirements we were putting on people were a little bit too heavy, it wasn't opening the door up wide enough, so we listened to people," Liesingen said.

A home at 911 5th Avenue South is on the market for under $50,000 in the hope that its buyer will give it the tender loving care it needs to bring it back to it's former glory.

"The really neat thing about our renovation is first of all there's a historic preservation part with it, which a lot of us are passionate about," Gregerson said.

Those involved say admittedly it's a slow process overall, but a worthy one.

"When we talk to the neighbors who have lived in the neighborhood a long time, they tell us the change that they've seen," Gregerson said.

Scholarships from La Crosse Promise can be used at any accredited public or private college in Wisconsin. Renovators who intend to "flip" a house and sell it are allowed to do so. They must sell it to a homeowner who intends to live there (not to rent) who would then be eligible for the promise scholarship.