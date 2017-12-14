Subject of April manhunt says he sent a second letter to Trump

Joseph Jakubowski, the subject of an intense 10-day manhunt in April, has revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.

In a letter received on Wednesday by our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV, Jakubowski also wrote that he had intended to, "attack the government."

The 33-year old Jakubowski currently is confined to jail in Madison as he awaits sentencing next week for his federal conviction on gun theft charges.

In a rambling, 16 page, hand-written letter addressed to reporter Tony Galli, Jakubowski wrote of his letter to the president, "I was giving him solutions/advice...on things we truly need to look at."

A federal jury in October found Jakubowski guilty of two felony firearms charges, raising the possibility of a sentence of up to 20 years prison for the Janesville man.

The panel of two women and ten men deliberated just less than two hours before deciding Jakubowski burglarized the Janesville store of a licensed gun dealer, and was then a felon in possession of firearms.

Authorities say Jakubowski stole 18 guns and two silencers from the store in April, burned his truck, and became the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Officials say Jakubowski also mailed a 161-page, anti-government manifesto to President Trump. Jakubowski was captured in Vernon County 10 days after the burglary.

During his trial, Jakubowski took the witness stand and conceded he broke into the store and stole the firearms.

In his letter to WKOW, Jakubowski reinforced his manifesto writing in characterizing the government as corrupt, greedy and manipulative. He wrote that he was willing to resort to violence.

"I had intent to attack government," Jakubowski writes. "This does not mean I intended to instantly kill! Have a strong armed talk with them!"



Jakubowski's Vernon County capture was made possible by a tip from a rural property owner, who encountered Jakubowski on his land. Jakubowski's letter to 27 News offered some explanation for why Jakubowski did not harm the man.



"Why didn't I kill the farmer I knew was turning me in...in a secluded area!? I had a silenced gun...nobody would've even known. You want to know why I didn't kill him...I stand for humanity! Even if it means my death," Jakubowski writes.



Prosecutors say Jakubowski may face a harsher sentence because he's refused to reveal the locations of the some of the stolen, still missing guns.



Court records show Jakubowski last month wrote a letter to sentencing Judge William Conley, but does not reveal the letter's contents. But in his letter to 27 News, Jakubowski says he wrote to both Conley and a state court judge, "...telling them to (expletive) off as well."

In January, Jakubowski is scheduled to stand trial in Rock County on state charges including burglary, in connection to the gun thefts. He has a previous felony conviction for trying to disarm a police officer.

For more on Jakubowski's statements, including his decisions as a fugitive, visit wkow.com and watch 27 News at 6.