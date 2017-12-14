Getting vaccinations could become easier than ever

So many of us get sick this time of year, which is why getting properly vaccinated can be so important.



What if you don't have access to a doctor because of where you live or how much money you make?



"Getting timely vaccinations is one of those things that will assure us that we can avoid some things which are easily avoidable," said Dr. Humayun Khan, an Internal Medicine Physician with Marshfield Clinic.

When it comes to vaccination goals, America's health rankings say Wisconsin is falling short. Experts say Wisconsin ranks 47th in the nation for getting select vaccines.



"Broadening the role of pharmacists to go beyond the traditional flu vaccination to other vaccinations is not only needed, but will be well received by the community," said CVTC Associate Dean of Health, Amy Olson.

A new project by the Medical College of Wisconsin could change that. A nearly $500,000 initiative will allow drug stores and pharmacists to administer vaccines.



"Typically, historically, traditionally folks get their vaccination (from) their primary care offices," Khan said. "The problem is there are not enough primary care doctors and not everyone has primary care physicians. So, that can become as a bottle neck for receiving vaccinations if you don't have a primary care doctor."

Now, state law allows pharmacists to only administer some vaccines, like a flu shot. Experts say the project would also look at policy barriers and teach pharmacists vaccination protocol.



"I think if the state does determine that they have the competency to provide that service, I think we are only increasing the odds of people getting vaccinations in a timely fashion," Khan added.

For communities with few options, corner stores could become a one stop shop.



"It may be easier to access a drug store than it is to go to the clinic or to get an appointment at the clinic," Olson said. "You're also looking at cost, the cost to go to a clinic to have an appointment to get your vaccination, there may be additional charges with that."



The project begins next month in the Green Bay, Milwaukee and Wausau areas. Then, it should expand across the state