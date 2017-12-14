Neillsville parent voices concerns after whooping cough outbreak

A concerned parent is voicing her concerns after a whooping cough outbreak in Neillsville. According to the health department, six cases have been confirmed since November 8, five within the school district.

The district has stopped sports games and field trips until December 18, but some parents worry that isn't enough.

"It's a very big concern," said parent Amanda Wilson. "I'm worried, I mean, it's whooping cough, it's serious."

Wilson has several children that attend the Neillsville schools, and an infant at home. She decided not to take any chances and has pulled her kids out of school for the time.

"I decided enough is enough, I'm pulling my kids," said Wilson. "I think they're safer at home."

Wilson said her kids contracted whooping cough, which is a highly contagious respiratory infection, several years ago.

"It was horrible," said Wilson. "It was not fun, not at all, hearing your kids coughing and gasping for air."

The health department said they've been working with the school to keep it from spreading.

"We have sent out communications, health alerts to all 13 districts in our county," said lead public health nurse Brittany Mews.

Wilson said she wants the school to do more.

"I think it needs to be closed, I mean, they've only got a week left, a full week left of school until Christmas break," said Wilson. "I can't take my chances, as a parent, I feel my kids safety is first."

The health department said vaccinations are the best prevention method, however you can still get whooping cough if you've been vaccinated.