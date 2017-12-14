Wonderettes bring comedic charm to the Muse

There's Christmas nostalgia aplenty at the Muse Theatre on La Crosse's North side. The Winter Wonderettes are back for two more weekends of comedic charm.

The show tells the story of a glamorous vintage singing group modeled after the Chiffons, Shirelles and McGuire sisters putting on a holiday show for a local hardware store. The Wonderettes are three friends from high school and their former teacher and cheer coach who team up ten years later to sing in perfect harmony--at least on stage. Their various personalities shine through the song making for some holiday mischief.

The show runs December 14-22 at 7:30 and December 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24 and can be ordered online at winterwonderettes.bpt.me. They can also be purchased one hour before the show at the Muse Theatre box office at 1353 Avon St. in La Crosse.