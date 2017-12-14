Tantalizing treats featuring Wisconsin cheese

Delightful desserts are featured in the latest edition of the online magazine Grate Pair Share from the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Tina Gilbertson stopped by Daybreak with some indulgent holiday ideas.



Chocolate Caramel Mascarpone Tart

The holiday season is short, so we have a special excuse to eat dessert first! Every holiday celebration needs a luscious dessert with layers of cookies, caramel, decadent chocolate and fluffy whipped cream.

Mascarpone has rich, slightly sweet flavor, and is most often used as a dessert cheese. It contains 70 percent milkfat, which makes it a triple crème cheese. For this recipe, we suggest using Belgioioso Tiramisu Mascarpone, which is a flavored version of their classic Mascarpone (you can use the classic version as well with the recipe). It is already mixed with real coffee and sugar, which gives it a Tiramisu flavor and ready to use for desserts.

No baking is required, but be sure to follow the chilling times for best results. Serve on the same day and refrigerate leftovers.

Coffee and Doughnut Truffles

The traditional pairing of coffee and doughnuts takes on a whole new look with these no-bake truffles. The blend of doughnuts and Belgioioso's Tiramisu Mascarpone cheese with white chocolate will satisfy any sweet tooth. Dusted with espresso powder, they'll dress up any brunch and many holiday cookie plates.

Mascarpone cheese originated in Italy, but once American chefs started making the Tiramisu dessert, Americans fell in love with it so Wisconsin cheesemakers started making mascarpone close to home.

This is a simple recipe to create, with only four ingredients and no baking.

The recipes and more can be found at gratepairshare.com.