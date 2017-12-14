Chickenpox cases grow in Minnesota

Minnesota health officials say there's an increase in the number of chickenpox cases this year.

Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz says nearly 400 cases have been reported, the highest number since 2013 when about 480 cases were reported.

Schultz tells KARE-TV there's an outbreak of 15 cases in one Hennepin County school and another six cases in Stearns County.

He says that outbreaks typically happen in private or charter schools where there's a higher percentage of unvaccinated children. Unlike the flu, Schultz says the chickenpox is not a seasonal illness and can happen throughout the year.

