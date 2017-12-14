Chickenpox cases grow in Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Chickenpox cases grow in Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota health officials say there's an increase in the number of chickenpox cases this year.

Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz says nearly 400 cases have been reported, the highest number since 2013 when about 480 cases were reported.

Schultz tells KARE-TV there's an outbreak of 15 cases in one Hennepin County school and another six cases in Stearns County.

He says that outbreaks typically happen in private or charter schools where there's a higher percentage of unvaccinated children. Unlike the flu, Schultz says the chickenpox is not a seasonal illness and can happen throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.