Legislature tackles Wisconsin school funding formula

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bipartisan legislative task force is tackling how to improve Wisconsin's complex, much-derided formula for determining how much state aid goes to public schools.

The issue is so difficult, there hasn't been a serious look at making changes in 20 years.

But lawmakers heading the task force that kicks off its work with a hearing Thursday say they are optimistic their work this time around will yield positive changes.

Public hearings are planned across the state over the next year.

The panel is co-chaired by Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, of Sturgeon Bay, both Republicans.

Other members include superintendents of the Green Bay and Grantsburg school districts, the lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the business operations director for Messmer Catholic Schools.

