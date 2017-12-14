Legislature tackles Wisconsin school funding formula - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Legislature tackles Wisconsin school funding formula

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bipartisan legislative task force is tackling how to improve Wisconsin's complex, much-derided formula for determining how much state aid goes to public schools.

The issue is so difficult, there hasn't been a serious look at making changes in 20 years.

But lawmakers heading the task force that kicks off its work with a hearing Thursday say they are optimistic their work this time around will yield positive changes.

Public hearings are planned across the state over the next year.

The panel is co-chaired by Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, of Sturgeon Bay, both Republicans.

Other members include superintendents of the Green Bay and Grantsburg school districts, the lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the business operations director for Messmer Catholic Schools.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.