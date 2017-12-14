Car left running with baby inside stolen in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.

The baby was found shortly after on the other side of the parking lot, still strapped into a car seat.

Fitchburg police say they were called around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 2096 Red Arrow Trail in Fitchburg.

Police say the vehicle had been briefly left running in the parking lot with an infant inside. An officer who responded found the child on the other side of the parking lot, still in its car seat and unharmed.

Police say the vehicle was found nearby, but was unoccupied.

Later in the day, police got another report of a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Jenewein Road. Officers say the owner told them a key fob was left in the vehicle.

The Fitchburg Police Department sent out a list of vehicle theft prevention tips following these crimes and a number of other reports of stolen vehicles in the city and the surrounding area.