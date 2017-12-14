Car left running with baby inside stolen in Fitchburg - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Car left running with baby inside stolen in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.

The baby was found shortly after on the other side of the parking lot, still strapped into a car seat.

Fitchburg police say they were called around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 2096 Red Arrow Trail in Fitchburg.

Police say the vehicle had been briefly left running in the parking lot with an infant inside. An officer who responded found the child on the other side of the parking lot, still in its car seat and unharmed.

Police say the vehicle was found nearby, but was unoccupied.

Later in the day, police got another report of a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Jenewein Road. Officers say the owner told them a key fob was left in the vehicle.

The Fitchburg Police Department sent out a list of vehicle theft prevention tips following these crimes and a number of other reports of stolen vehicles in the city and the surrounding area.

  • Always lock your vehicle.
  • Never leave keys or electronic fobs in your vehicle.
  • Conduct a key audit to ensure you know where all sets of keys are. Some manufacturers may place a valet key in a particular area of the vehicle at the time of delivery. Check your vehicle manual to ensure there are no extra keys left in the vehicle.
  • Whether in your garage, driveway or a public area, never leave your car unlocked and running.
  • Keep your garage door closed.
  • Familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s remote monitoring service (such as OnStar). If your vehicle is equipped with such a system and it is properly activated at the time of purchase, it may be able to provide limited information to assist in locating the vehicle even with no active subscription. Contact your dealership if you have questions regarding your vehicle’s service or its capabilities.
