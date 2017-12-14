Public proposes to change Slow No-Wake Zone at Pool 7

Members of the public have asked the La Crosse Joint Board of Harbor Commissioners to change the Slow No-Wake Zone of Pool 7 on Lake Onalaska.

They propose the current three seasonal Slow No-Wake Zones should become a year-round Slow No-Wake Zone. The Harbor Commissioners will hold a public hearing about the change on Monday, December 18.

"Slow No-Wake Zones are the public's ability to protect through county ordinance or through state ordinance any investments along the river," said Karl Green Community Resource Development Coordinator with the UW-Extension Office.

The meeting will be in the La Crosse Administrative Center starting at 6 p.m. After hearing public feedback, Green says the commissioners will be ready to take a vote.

"This is something that was proposed from the public, and we ultimately want the public's feedback," Green said. "That's people that both live along that section of the river as well as people that use either that landing or use the river in general."

If the change passes, it will be recommended to the Executive Board and ultimately, the La Crosse County Board for adoption.

The change could be in place as early as January 2018.