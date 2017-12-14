UW-L's Holcomb makes Associated Press D-III All-America team - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-L's Holcomb makes Associated Press D-III All-America team

Division III player of the year Bret Kasper of Wisconsin-Oshkosh was selected as the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press D-III All-America team.

Kasper won the Gagliardi Trophy on Wednesday night in Salem, Virginia, where the Division III championship game will be played Friday. Mount Union faces Mary Hardin-Baylor in a matchup of undefeated teams.

UW-La Crosse's Nick Holcomb was also a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy. The receiver was named to the first-team offense.

Mary Hardin-Baylor placed four players on the first team, more than any other school, with offensive lineman Corbin Campbell, all-purpose player Bryce Wilkinson, defensive lineman Haston Adams and defensive back Kris Brown. Mount Union offensive linemen Cole Parrish made the first team and three of his teammates were second-team picks.

The team was chosen by a panel of sports information directors from around the country and released Thursday.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Brett Kasper, senior, Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Running backs - John Smith, senior, Husson; Austin Breunig, senior, North Central.

Linemen - Cole Parrish, senior, Mount Union; Matt Gono, senior, Wesley; Corbin Campbell, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Ty Summers, senior, Wisconsin-Oshkosh; Vic Rodriguez, senior, Hardin-Simmons.

Tight end - Jacob Maher, sophomore, Worcester State.

Receivers - Jesse Zubik, senior, Washington & Jefferson; Nick Holcomb, senior, Wisconsin-La Crosse.

All-purpose player - Bryce Wilkerson, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Kicker - Willy Warne, junior, Linfield.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Haston Adams, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Mamadou Soumahoro, senior, Berry; Niles Scott, senior, Frostburg State; Mike Riley, junior, Rose-Hulman.

Linebackers - Jordan Hassan, senior, Illinois Wesleyan; Darin Hungerford, senior, Kean; Ty Parsons, senior, East Texas Baptist.

Backs - O'Shea Anderson, senior, Washington & Jefferson; Kris Brown, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Joseph, senior, Dubuque; Jake O'Connell, senior, Brockport.

Punter - Tyler Kohman, senior, Carnegie Mellon.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Chase Burton, senior, Franklin.

Running backs - Roger Walker, senior, Marietta; Josh Breece, freshman, Washington & Lee; (tie) Christiaan Williams, sophomore, Ohio Northern.

Linemen - Adan Barrientos, senior, Brockport; Joe Fehrle, North Central; Matt Beck, junior, St. Thomas; Ben McFall, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Brock Riggs, senior, Heidelberg.

Tight end - Zach Lindquist, senior, Wheaton.

Receivers - Justin Hill, sophomore, Mount Union; Riley Brockway, senior, Wartburg.

All-purpose player - Reese Childress, junior, Hardin-Simmons; (tie) Cameron Vocke, senior, Heidelberg.

Kicker - Nathan Hierlihy, junior, Redlands.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Chase Greenlee, senior, Wheaton; Austin Crow, senior, Heidelberg; Monte Lee, senior, Ferrum; Elijah Berry, senior, Mount Union.

Linebackers - Charlie Dear, senior, Mount Union; Jason Farlow, senior, Linfield; Mason McKenrick, senior, John Carroll.

Backs - Jordan Powell, junior, Widener; Fred Hargrove, sophomore, Otterbein; Quan Soyini, junior, Husson; Trevor Staley, junior, Illinois Wesleyan.

Punter - Andrew DiNardo, senior, Catholic.

Selection panel: Mark Adkins, Manchester; Kelly Bird, Linfield; Fran Elia, Cortland; Jeff Garvin, Heidelberg; Timothy Glon, Ohio Northern; Chad Grubbs, Hardin-Simmons; Brent Harris, Wabash; Geoff Henson, Olivet; Craig Hicks, Denison; Jeff Hoedt, Trine; Jennifer Jones, Birmingham Southern; Sean King, Washington & Jefferson; Kevin Lanke, Rose-Hulman; Brian Laubscher, Washington & Lee; Chris Lindeke; UW-Whitewater; Brian Magoffin, Springfield; Brett Marhanka, Wheaton (Ill.); Mike Scala, Montclair State; Clark Teuscher, North Central; Matt Tittle, Becker.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

