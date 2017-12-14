Gundersen Health System announces Comprehensive Cancer Center in Tomah

Cancer patients from the Tomah area will have treatment closer to home through a new Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center.

Gundersen Health System announced the regional location in a conference on Thursday afternoon. The 5,200 sq. ft. cancer center will be in the soon-to-be constructed Gundersen Tomah Clinic.

"We've recognized over time that patients have refused or missed needed curative treatments because of our location," said Sarah Rossman, Administrative Director of Gundersen Cancer Services. "So, by bringing radiation and a full comprehensive cancer center to this community, we'll be able to serve more patients for Gundersen but more so serve patients who have opted out all together."

Patients will be able to receive oncology services and radiation treatment. Those services are in collaboration with Tomah Memorial Hospital which will provide chemotherapy, infusion treatments, and imaging.

"Our goal is always to bring care as close to home as possible, and this is a great example of how we're modeling that, bringing cancer care and radiation therapy care right here to Tomah, so people do not have to travel to La Crosse," said Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System.

"To travel back and forth after you've had chemotherapy or radiation--you don't feel well," said Phil Stuart, CEO of Tomah Memorial Hospital. "Adding all of that makes it more trying and taxing on the patients and the families. Providing that here locally is a huge benefit for those people."

Construction on the Gundersen Tomah Clinic and Comprehensive Cancer Center will start in late spring of next year. Gundersen Health System expects to have the projects completed by summer 2019.