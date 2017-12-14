Prosecutor: Not enough evidence yet in Damond shooting

A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn't yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who "haven't done their job."

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is weighing whether to charge Noor.

Freeman was captured on video expressing his frustration at a holiday reception Wednesday night after he was asked why he hasn't announced charges. Minnesota Public Radio posted the video online Thursday.

Freeman's office has declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, also declined to comment. Noor has refused to talk to the agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.