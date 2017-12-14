Grants help Wisconsin communities address domestic violence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin communities have been awarded federal funding to improve responses to sexual assault and domestic violence crimes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the city of Superior and Sauk County received about $450,000 each from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women.

Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander says the grant will fund a full-time detective dedicated to domestic violence cases. A victims advocate from the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse will work with the detective. Alexander says local law enforcement responded to 585 domestic violence calls last year.

Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen says their money will help improve relationships between the district attorney's office, law enforcement and a local victims advocate group.

The grants will last for the next three years.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

